Chelsea lose to Southampton as sputtering start to season under Tuchel gets worse

Chelsea slipped to their second Premier League defeat of the season on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 to Southampton at St Mary's.

Raheem Sterling opened scoring

But Saints came back to lead at half-time

Chelsea under pressure to spend at transfer deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? Raheem Sterling put the visitors up early on, but goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong made it 2-1 to Saints by half-time. Thomas Tuchel's side were poor in the second half, surviving several close shaves and struggling to create chances themselves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were considered fringe title contenders if all broke right this year, but they look a step or two below the Premier League's top teams so far. The Blues have already lost two favourable games before the end of August, and Arsenal could pull eight points clear of their London rivals with a win on Wednesday.

ALL EYES ON: Injury and suspension handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek another chance to impress - one that he took with both hands. However, in an all-too-familiar twist to the story, he only lasted 45 minutes before having to go off with a knock and Chelsea missed his progression in the second half.

This just about summed up the first 45 minutes for Chelsea...

And Jorginho was the worst of a pretty poor bunch.

When it rains it pours.

Things scarcely got better as the second half progressed.

The performance raised serious questions over Chelsea's transfer strategy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea do not have much time to lick their wounds. On Saturday they have a London derby against West Ham to contend with at Stamford Bridge.