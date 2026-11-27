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Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League, but manager Andoni Iraola faces a delicate balancing act regarding his team selection over the coming week. With crucial fixtures on the horizon, two of the club's most influential performers are currently teetering on the edge of a mandatory disciplinary absence.

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Disciplinary tightrope for Reds stars

As the festive period approaches, the pressure is mounting on Liverpool to maintain their squad availability during a relentless run of games. The Merseyside outfit has successfully recovered from a difficult spell earlier in November, where they suffered consecutive losses against Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

However, as they prepare for the upcoming derby against Everton, the threat of suspension looms large over the dressing room. Under current Premier League regulations, any player who accumulates five yellow cards within the first 19 matches of the season is hit with an automatic one-match ban. For Iraola's side, this particular cut-off point is not reached until they face Coventry on January 2, meaning there are still several high-stakes hurdles to clear.

The primary concerns for the coaching staff are midfield engine Alexis Mac Allister and summer recruit Bradley Barcola. Both players have already been cautioned four times in league action this term, leaving them just one mistimed challenge away from a seat in the stands.

Mac Allister has been walking this particular tightrope since picking up a booking during the victory over Crystal Palace, though he managed to avoid further trouble during the recent demolition of Manchester United. Barcola, however, has recently joined him in the danger zone after receiving a yellow card during the second half of last weekend's fixture.

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The Chelsea complication

The timing of these potential absences could not be worse for the Reds, especially with a trip to Stamford Bridge looming on the calendar. According to a report from Evening Standard, the pair are now entering a critical phase where every refereeing decision could have massive ramifications for the team's momentum.

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The list of upcoming opponents including Leeds, Tottenham, and Aston Villa means there are very few "safe" games to serve a suspension. The coaching staff will likely have a quiet word with both the Frenchman and the Argentine World Cup winner to ensure they avoid unnecessary dissent or cynical fouls that could trigger a ban.

In a title race where margins are incredibly thin, losing two starters simultaneously would represent a significant blow to Liverpool's aspirations of silverware under their new managerial regime.

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Squad depth facing major test

While Mac Allister and Barcola are the most immediate concerns, they are far from the only Liverpool players currently flirting with the league's disciplinary limits. Captain Virgil van Dijk is currently sitting on three yellow cards for the season, joined by defensive teammates Ronald Araujo and Milos Kerkez.

Further down the list, Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz have both been cautioned twice, though they have slightly more breathing room before reaching the initial five-card threshold. This collective disciplinary burden means that Iraola might have to rely heavily on his fringe players sooner than expected, particularly if a flurry of cards occurs during the intensity of a local derby against Everton.

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The defensive situation is further complicated by the fitness of Victor Munoz, who is currently battling to recover from a minor knock in time for Sunday's kick-off. Should Munoz fail to prove his fitness, the pressure on the remaining defenders to stay out of the referee's notebook will only intensify.