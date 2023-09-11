Chelsea legend John Terry charging fans £100 for autographs & £500 for dinner on one-man tour

On his one-man tour, former England and Chelsea captain John Terry is charging fans £100 for a signature and £500 per person to have dinner with him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England captain made an appearance in Basingstoke on Friday night and will also make appearances in Bournemouth, London, and Birmingham in the upcoming months. For the former defender's "An Evening with John Terry" event, general admission tickets start at £25; however, supporters must spend an additional £100 to receive his autograph. A table for 10 individuals with the "sponsorship package" costs £5,000 and includes the chance to dine with Terry in addition to the chance to have an item of their choosing autographed and have a picture taken.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As first reported by The Telegraph, the £5,000'sponsorship packages' in Bournemouth and London had already been sold out, but there were still available for the Birmingham event. The £5,000 table is still available for the Birmingham event, but it has already sold out for the evenings in Bournemouth and London, according to the event's promotional website. Fans who purchased the £150 "platinum package," which is sold out in Birmingham, receive front-row seating and a photo with Terry but are not promised a signature. Similarly, those who purchased the so-called "gold package" receive a photo but not an autograph.

WHAT NEXT? Terry will next appear for his one-man tour in Bournemouth next month, before another in London in November and Birmingham in January.