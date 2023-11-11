'They are lacking so many things' - Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf insists Blues will not qualify for the Champions League this season

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf says his old side have very little chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four as they 'lack so many things'.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues sit 10th in the Premier League and are nine points behind fourth-placed Liverpool after just 11 games. They could fall further behind the Champions League-chasing pack as they host league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. The West London outfit had their worst top-flight start by the end of September and former Chelsea defender Leboeuf thinks Mauricio Pochettino's side aren't good enough to gatecrash the top four.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: "I don't think Chelsea have a chance of finishing in the top four. Chelsea fans expect a lot, and they have the right to expect a lot from a club spending so much money. But when you see on the pitch what's going on, they are lacking so many things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion in the past three transfer windows under owner Todd Boehly but they still are a long way from being a cohesive, balanced, and free-flowing outfit. Their spending dwarfs every other team in world football and yet they are a mid-table side at present. The players have not gelled particularly well and they still seem short of a striker up front. And with so many teams outperforming them, even qualifying for Europe could be a big ask.

WHAT NEXT? After the City game, Chelsea travel to Newcastle United on November 25 after the international break.