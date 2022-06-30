Chelsea keeper Mendy thanks Cech 'for his trust' after exit from Premier League side

The Senegal custodian has wished his mentor the best after the moments they had at the Blues

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has thanked former trainer Petr Cech for trusting him, before wishing him the best in his new challenge.

The former goalkeeper announced he will be leaving the London-based team where he has been serving as the technical and performance advisor since June 2019.

The former Czech custodian was working closely with the Senegal international and played a major role in helping the West African develop his game. The Lion of Teranga appreciated the time the two worked together at the club.

"I want to thank you for all the moments, all the training and all the learnings we have shared together," Mendy posted on his official Twitter account.

"Thank you for your trust. I wish you a brilliant future in your upcoming challenges."

@PetrCech



I wish you a brilliant future in your upcoming challenges. pic.twitter.com/wDbo5eTuo0 — Edouard Mendy (@edou_mendy_) June 29, 2022

The former goalkeeper became the latest prominent figure to sever ties with Chelsea as they usher in a new era – with chairman Bruce Buck and transfer boss Marina Granovskaia having already confirmed their departures.

"With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside," Cech said in his exit speech.

"I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch."

Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, added: "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family.

"We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."

Cech was signed by Chelsea from Rennes in 2004 and went on to last more than a decade, before a shock move to Arsenal in 2015.

However, he left in 2019 for a management role with the Blues before he recently opted to quit.