Chelsea happy to have a chance at redemption against Spurs, says Zola

The Blues were easily defeated in the last clash against their London rivals, but Zola is hoping for better luck in the Carabao Cup semis

Chelsea remain eager to exact revenge on Tottenham for the "football lesson" they received in the Premier League last month, according to Gianfranco Zola.

The two clubs will meet in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in January after coming through tricky last-eight ties on Wednesday.

Eden Hazard's late winner gave the Blues a hard-earned 1-0 win over Bournemouth and set up a London derby date with Spurs, while Manchester City will meet minnows Burton Albion in the other tie.

Tottenham ended Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten start in English football back in November, storming to a dominant 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium, and Chelsea's assistant coach revealed that result remains a source of frustration.

"We're happy because some time ago they gave us a football lesson and we're looking forward to challenging them again," Zola told reporters.

"I'm sure it'll be a different game. There are a lot of proud players and they want to play this game and show that we were not the ones that played that game.

"Too many players underperformed and were hurt. We are pleased that we will play them and we can't wait."

2 - Chelsea have only lost two of their previous eight League Cup games against Spurs (W4 D2), with their most recent meeting coming in the their 2015 final win (2-0 at Wembley). Stakes. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2018

Hazard's deflected 84th-minute finish ended Bournemouth's resistance at Stamford Bridge and boosted the forward's haul to 99 goals in all competitions for the club.

Zola, a firm favourite during his playing days, hopes the 27-year-old will resist any advances to leave and instead continue to enhance his reputation at Chelsea.

"He is certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction," the Italian said.

"And, considering he is only 27, if he stays a long time he can be only bigger. I hope he achieves great things for us in the future."