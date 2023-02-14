'You don’t know anything about anything' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter fires back at criticism he isn't 'angry' enough

Chelsea manager Graham Potter hit back at suggestions that he doesn't show his angry side enough in front of the media.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea were on the receiving end of a contentious decision during Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham, when VAR elected not to intervene to award the away side a stonewall penalty in the closing stages. After the match, however, Potter appeared calm and told reporters it was "a fine call", leading some to criticise him for his dispassionate responses. However, the Englishman attributes his actions to his responsibility to behave well, and clarified that he does show his emotions behind the scenes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm careful not to get into discussion through the media," Potter told reporters on Tuesday. "Of course I get angry, I'm a human being, it's just that I choose to conduct myself in the way I believe I should. It's an emotional thing but I have a responsibility to Chelsea, the game and myself to act in a certain way for me. If you think you can start a coaching career in the ninth tier of English football and get to this point now, with Chelsea and the Champions League, without being angry or getting nice, I would suggest you don’t know anything about anything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter was speaking ahead of Chelsea's last-16 matchup against Borussia Dortmund, where the Blues will have the opportunity to see new signings Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez in action. They will, however, be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who made way for the registration of the new arrivals, as well as recent defensive stalwart Benoit Badiashile, who has played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's last four matches but was also left out of Potter's European squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After Potter's first-ever Champions League knockout fixture, the Englishman will take his side to Southampton on Saturday, who look set to appoint Jesse Marsch as their new head coach.