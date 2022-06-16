Chelsea fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Chelsea will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Everton.
Thomas Tuchel's side will then take on Tottenham at home before facing off against Leeds at Elland Road.
The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to challenge for the English title next season.
GOAL brings you Chelsea's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Chelsea's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|17:30
|Everton v Chelsea
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Leeds v Chelsea
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester
|31/08/2022
|19:45
|Southampton v Chelsea
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v West Ham
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Chelsea
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Brentford v Chelsea
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Chelsea
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Bournemouth
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Fulham
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Chelsea
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Chelsea
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leeds
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Leicester v Chelsea
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|26/04/2023
|19:45
|Chelsea v Brentford
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Chelsea
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle
Chelsea's late-season 'Big Six' trips set to be crucial
By GOAL's Chelsea Correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella
The stand-out news from Chelsea's fixture list reveal is that they start away at Everton in a fixture that they have lost on four successive occasions - their longest such run in the Premier League.
Following that up with games against Tottenham at home, Leeds away, Leicester at home means they have a pretty difficult start to 2022-23
The biggest quirk of the fixtures is that the Blues play all of their fellow 'Big Six' teams at home in the first half of the campaign, and then away in the second half.
That truly comes into focus during the run-in, with trips to Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all slated for the final six weeks of the season.
There are reasons to be cheerful, though. They generally have favourable fixtures within London immediately after their Champions League group matches, while games against newly-promoted Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest mean they have avoided a tough restart following the World Cup break.
Chelsea tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Chelsea's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Chelsea games on the official club website.
Chelsea 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results
Before they turn attentions to Premier League and competitive action, Chelsea will play a number of pre-season games in the United States as part of a brief tour of the country.
Club America (July 16) are first up in Las Vegas, followed by Charlotte (July 20) in North Carolina. They conclude their tour with a London derby against Arsenal (July 23) in Florida.