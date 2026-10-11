Chelsea are one of those clubs in England that never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, something is always happening at Stamford Bridge. If you want to watch every competitive match properly, though, it gets practical fast: the rights sit with different providers depending on the competition. So one subscription won't cover everything. Here's a clear guide to the broadcasters that matter for Chelsea and where you can make sure you don't miss a match.

Chelsea, all the information on coverage at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or in conference format. Chelsea's matches are all included. If you're not watching on television, you can also stream it on Sky Go or via WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky have also significantly strengthened their England package. As well as the Premier League, they now show the Carabao Cup live. So when Chelsea are in League Cup action, you can watch those matches in full on Sky too.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service shows the matches live, which means every Chelsea game in those two competitions is available there as soon as the Blues take to the pitch.

Next matches EVE Premier League 07:30 CHE

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Champions League rights are split. You can watch most Chelsea matches live on DAZN. Then there's Amazon Prime Video, which shows one selected top match exclusively every Tuesday. Depending on the fixture list, that could also be a Chelsea game or, more generally, a match involving English teams.

From 2027/28, the Champions League coverage picture will change significantly. Paramount+ are joining as a new entrant and will then carry the majority of the matches. All the details on the new rights split are available here. Put simply, Paramount+ should be firmly on your radar from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the showpiece will again be available on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF remain the established broadcaster for that, with the final a fixed point in their schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea, all the information on coverage at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

SPOX offers a live ticker for selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You can find the live ticker here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea coverage: the club at a glance