Chelsea fan Nyangoda gets consolation with Ksh4.4m BetKing win from Ksh40

Chelsea may have been thrashed 3-0 by Leeds United on Sunday, but all was not lost for Uthiru-based Chelsea fan, Daniel Nyangoda whose wager of Ksh40 earned him Ksh4,420,016 on betting firm BetKing.

Nyangonda, 34 years, has been an enthusiastic Chelsea football fan for many years but started sports betting in 2018. Initially, he won small amounts, which proved to him he had good analysing and predicting skills.

He joined BetKing in May this year and recalls that it got him a win of Ksh1,057 on his first bet. Despite losing several bets, Songa did not lose hope and kept on trying his luck.

This week, he received a congratulations call that he had won Ksh4.4 million after correctly predicting 30 multi-bet games on the Over/Under Corners markets with a total boosted odds of 52,673.

Initially, Songa would have won Ksh2.28 million. However, due to BetKing’s multi-bet boost feature, his winnings were further boosted with a bonus worth Ksh2.13m.

The excited winner was thrilled by his windfall and plans to buy a plot to eventually build a family home for his wife and three-year-old daughter. According to him, the secret to winning big is betting on the boosted games found exclusively on the BetKing platform.

“As soon as I discovered how much more I win on BetKing due to the boosted games, I cannot place a bet anywhere else. It is value for my stake,” he said.

Speaking during the handover of the cheque, BetKing’s Head of Marketing, Jackie Tonui expressed her delight at Songa's win.

‘’At BetKing, we always ensure that we offer our customers a platform for gaming where they can play in a safe and responsible way at the same time offering great rewards.

"We encourage all our customers to engage in responsible gaming as they continue betting on the sports that they love,’’ Tonui stated.

