Chelsea eyeing Kylian Mbappe transfer swoop after PSG contract bombshell

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for Kylian Mbappe after the forward informed he won't activate a contract extension option with PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward has sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter informing them about his decision that he won't extend his deal to 2025, which has left the Parisians desperate to offload him in the summer to avoid the risk of letting him leave as a free agent in 2024. According to The Times, PSG are keen to strike a deal for a future move which would allow him to be at Parc des Princes for another season, which has alerted Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues had shown interest in Mbappe when the forward was yet to commit his future to PSG until 2024, with an option for a further year, and has rekindled their efforts to get the forward. Manchester United are also in the running as they are vying to sign a forward along with Real Madrid, who are believed to be the frontrunners to get the 2018 World Cup winner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Los Blancos desperately need a striker as they bid goodbye to veteran forward Karim Benzema a week ago, and the chance to land their prime transfer target as early as this summer may be too good an opportunity to turn down. However, Madrid president Florentino Perez recently suggested that Mbappe would play at the Santiago Bernabeu "next year" instead of in the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? The next few weeks will be crucial as PSG remain adamant that they will not allow Mbappe to leave for free and will be sold this summer. However, it remains to be seen which club he will play for next, given that it is currently a three-horse race between Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.