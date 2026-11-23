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Chelsea are considering a January double swoop for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and Bournemouth star Alex Scott as they look to reinforce their engine room. Despite facing serious competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, officials in west London remain confident of convincing both players to join them in the New Year.

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Blues target two midfield additions

TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea have not ruled out signing both Camara and Scott when the transfer window reopens. The Blues' lack of midfield depth was exposed at the weekend when Moises Caicedo suffered an early injury during their 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. Recruitment chiefs believe the pair offer different tactical qualities in central midfield, despite both operating in similar areas.

Summer collapse fails to deter

Chelsea originally targeted Camara late in the summer window as they scrambled to replace Enzo Fernandez following his move to Manchester City. A transfer had been lined up with Monaco before the Principality club pulled the plug at the last minute, sparking considerable annoyance inside Stamford Bridge.

However, the report states that Chelsea have not held that collapsed deal against the Senegalese international himself. Club officials have remained in regular contact with his camp and closely tracked his progress throughout the current campaign, with Camara responding impressively by playing every single minute of Monaco's Ligue 1 season so far.

Liverpool threat complicates winter pursuit

Alongside their ongoing pursuit of Camara, Chelsea have also been making steady progress on a prospective deal for Scott. The outlet adds that Bournemouth are ready to do business on the midfielder after he rejected numerous offers to extend his current contract at the Vitality Stadium.

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Winning the race for either target will not be straightforward, as both players are widely expected to be on the move in January and are attracting major interest from across the top flight. Liverpool are known to be huge admirers of the midfield duo, with Anfield boss Andoni Iraola keen to boost his own options, setting up a potential New Year tug-of-war. Despite that threat, Chelsea remain confident both players would opt for west London if given the choice.

January battle awaits rival clubs

Chelsea must first assess the severity of Caicedo's injury while trying to recover from their heavy defeat at Leeds. Behind the scenes, sporting directors will need to move decisively before January to fend off Iraola's Liverpool in negotiations with Monaco and Bournemouth. Landing both midfielders would immediately transform Chelsea's squad depth for the second half of the campaign.