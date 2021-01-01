Chelsea & England's Hudson-Odoi 'saw a bus in Ghana with a picture of my face'

The Blues winger talks about his Ghanaian heritage and his future aspirations

international of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted to see his football career make an impact in , where his parents originally hail from.

Born in London, the winger was eligible to represent either nation at senior international level In 2019, he pledged his future to the country of his birth, for whom he has played at various youth levels.

Nonetheless, he still has not forgotten his roots.

"My family back at home, they watch all the games," Hudson-Odoi said, as reported by Sky Sports.

"They highlight certain things that I can improve on and get better at. I always speak to the coach and to the manager, but I've had a lot of family helping me too.

"I don't know if I'm big time [in Ghana]. I have received some things, they did name some things after me. I saw a bus - it had a picture of my face on it!

"I'm always remaining humble. I'm glad they did that for me but the hard work carries on. Hopefully more stuff will be named after me over there one day. It's nice to hear there are people over there supporting [me].

"Hopefully there will be a few more Chelsea shirts over there one day too."

With Hudson-Odoi making his senior England debut in a Uefa qualifier against the in 2019, the attacker effectively closed the door on any possibility of lining up for the four-time African champions.

A change to Fifa's eligibility rules last year, though, leaves the 20-year-old still with an opportunity to consider Ghana for senior international football as he has not made more than three senior appearances for England, while currently standing on the good side of age restrictions.

With his last England appearance coming in 2019, he will be eligible in 2022 to make a switch to Ghana should he not add up to his three senior England caps, and wish to switch international allegiance.

Currently, he plays for the England U21 side after falling down the pecking order in the senior team.

His elder brother Bradley Hudson-Odoi played for Ghana at U20 level while his father Bismark featured for Ghana Premier League fold before leaving for England.