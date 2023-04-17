Chelsea's chaos continues! Unnamed player left fuming after being blasted by owners following Brighton defeat

A Chelsea player has been left disgruntled after he was singled out for criticism during owner Todd Boehly's speech following the defeat to Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The player is among the club's big-money new signings, according to The Guardian. Boehly visited the dressing room after Saturday's defeat to Brighton and singled out the player - who remains unnamed but is known to have joined the club in the last 12 months - for some particularly heavy criticism. The owner's words did not go down well with the new arrival. The player is now said to be "disillusioned" with life at Stamford Bridge and made his frustrations clear at training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly also branded Chelsea's season "embarrassing" when he spoke to the players after seeing his side suffer a 12th Premier League defeat of the campaign. The American has invested heavily in the club since taking over but has seen little return on the pitch as of yet.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Interim manager Frank Lampard has said he is "comfortable" with the club's owners speaking with players in the dressing room following the incident. The boss is still searching for his first win since returning to the club and overseeing consecutive defeats against Wolves, Real Madrid and Brighton.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea faced 26 shots in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton, their most on record (since 2003-04) in a Premier League home match.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues host Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday and trail 2-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.