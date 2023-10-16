'I prefer to remain silent' - Chelsea ace Thiago Silva refuses to fuel speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva has refused to respond to speculation he could leave Chelsea in the summer and head back to Brazil.

Silva will turn 40 in 2024

Contract ends in summer

Not willing to fuel transfer rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva has spoken out about his future and the possibility of returning to Brazilian side Fluminense where he began his career. The defender celebrated his 39th birthday in September but says he has not yet made a decision on when and where to call time on his playing career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This relationship has been going on for a long time, right. But I prefer to remain silent at this moment, as there has already been some controversy in the recent past," he told Globo Esporte. "I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. It’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva's current deal runs until the end of the season but it remains to be seen if he will continue at Stamford Bridge. However, he remains a key player for Mauricio Pochettino despite his advancing years and has started all of Chelseas Premier League games so far this season.

WHAT NEXT? Silva will be back in action on Saturday in the Premier League when Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.