Cheikh Niasse: Panathinaikos confirm signing of Lille midfielder

The Greek Super League side has announced the arrival of the Senegal prospect from the French elite division outfit

Cheikh Niasse has joined Greek Super League side Panathinaikos on loan from Ligue 1 giants Lille.

Having failed to command a regular place in Christophe Galtier’s side, the 21-year-old Senegalese was transferred to the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium where he is expected to feature regularly for manager Laszlo Boloni’s side.

Panathinaikos confirmed this transfer on Monday evening in a statement published on their website.

“Panathinaikos announce the acquisition of Cheikh Niasse from French side Lille until June 30, 2021,” it reads.

“Niasse was born on June 19, 2000 in the Senegalese town of Gossas. He took his first football steps in Boulogne before joining Lille's academy at 16.



“This season, he recorded a participation with Lille in the Europa League group stages. We welcome Cheikh to the family of Panathinaikos.”

On arrival at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 2016 from Jean-Marc Guillou Academy in Lierse, Niasse established himself as a major part of Les Dogues’ Pro Two side, before he was promoted to the A side in the winter of 2019.

After several waits as an unused substitute, his only official game for Lille came in their 3-2 Europa League defeat to Celtic in Glasgow on December 10, 2020 - where he was handed a starter's role before he was substituted for Jonathan Bamba in the 71st minute.

Following this move, Niasse becomes the fourth African in Boloni's squad after Yassin Ayoub (Morocco), Younousse Sankhare (Senegal) and Yeni Ngbakoto (Congo). There, the midfielder will wear jersey no. 23.

Niasse who is eligible to represent Senegal at international level could be handed his maiden appearance for the Greens on Saturday when they travel to Stadio Peristeriou for their league encounter versus Atromitos.

Having garnered 35 points from 20 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign, Panathinaikos occupy fifth position in the log - 19 points behind leaders Olympiacos.

In their 112th year of their existence, they have 20 league titles, 18 Greek Cups and three Greek Super Cups to their credit.

In Europe, their best finish in the Champions League remains second-place, achieved in 1971.