Charlotte FC set MLS attendance record in first home game against LA Galaxy

MLS newcomers Charlotte FC broke the league's attendance record on Saturday night as they played their first-ever home match against the LA Galaxy.

The previous record had been set by Atlanta United, who held the regular-season mark of 72,548 and the postseason record of 73,019.

In their inaugural home match, Charlotte packed 74,479 fans into Bank of America Stadium, making it the best-attended game in MLS history.

The big picture

The addition of Charlotte FC gives the league 10 new teams since 2015, with St. Louis FC set to join the league starting in 2023.

Charlotte, like Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders, play in a stadium shared with the local NFL team, and, at least in their inaugural home match, filled it up much like those two teams tend to do.

Atlanta remain the kings of MLS attendance, regularly seeing over 50,000 spectators pack into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Charlotte hope to compete with a team they now see as their local rivals.

Article continues below

The stadium's upper deck won't be open for every MLS match, with attendance set to be typically capped at 38,000 seats.

But Saturday night's match is another milestone for MLS, and American soccer in general, as Charlotte's match was among the best-attended in the world this year.

Further reading