Charles Odera warns Chemelil Sugar not to underestimate Vihiga United

Vihiga United have had poor run of form recently and remain 16th on the Kenya Premier League table with only 21 points

Sugar assistant head coach Charles Odera has warned the team against underrating their Saturday opponents, .

Chemelil Sugar will be hosted by Vihiga United at Bukhungu Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash and Odera has warned the Millers from being blinded by their opponents’ recent poor record.

Vihiga United are winless in the previous nine games, and last won on March 16, when they beat fellow strugglers Mount United 3-2.

“We are not going to underrate Vihiga United just because they have been having bad days in the recent matches. We will approach the match cautiously and try our best to win the match because at the end of the day everyone is looking for the three points,” Odera told Goal.

According to Odera, all the teams in the KPL are tough opponents and even a struggling side can spring a surprise on their day.

Odera cited giving a walkover but going on to beat Zoo FC 3-2 in their next match as an example.

“The league is very tough and everyone playing in it deserve their place. You can remember that it is only the other day that Mount Kenya United gave a walkover due to challenges they are facing but in the next match they won against Zoo FC when nobody expected them to,” he added.

On injuries and suspensions, Odera revealed that every squad member is available and ready to contest for the starting berths against Vihiga United.

Meanwhile, John Ochieng returns from suspension after he sat out their match against .

“The preparations have been perfect and the spirit in the camp is high. We will have Ochieng back after completing his suspension and gladly no one is injured so the coaches will have an easy task of picking the starting XI from the squad,” Odera concluded.

The last match between the sides ended in a 2-2 draw.