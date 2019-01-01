Charles Odera relieved after Chemelil Sugar's KPL survival

Chemelil Sugar won their last match of the season against Sony Sugar to confirm their place in the KPL for the next campaign

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera is glad that they managed to keep their place in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2019/20 season.

The 1-0 win over their fellow Sugar Millers coupled with Posta 3-1 loss to was enough to ensure Chemelil Sugar will remain a KPL club even after the financial challenges that they faced in the just-concluded season.

"That we remained in the league is worth celebrating but how we did it is worth more days of celebrations. With all that pressure and facing one of the best sides in the league in the final day was not easy to handle. But the team knew the stakes the match was carrying and rose to face them without fear," Odera told Goal.

Odera was full of praise for the former Muhoroni Youth forward Phillip Muchuma whose 69th-minute strike gave Chemelil Sugar the victory.

"Muchuma's goal was a very good one not only because it kept us in the league but also because it showed the class and experience he has. He collected the ball magnificently and easily made his way past two or three markers before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Samuel Njau (the goalkeeper). Njau had denied us on numerous instances but Muchuma, with experience, managed to beat him at last."

Odera also admitted that they are yet to recover from the 2018 mass exodus where 13 players left the club due to financial challenges.

"We are still reeling from the effects of last year but these young players, if kept together for a long time into the future, can make a very good team. Even 's team was not assembled in one season, it took the management a long time to establish the working machine they are boasting now," added the tactician.

"Our aim is to keep these players but we will be attending the school games to see whether we can spot one or two good players to incorporate them into the team."