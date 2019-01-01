Charles Odera claims Chemelil Sugar will remain in KPL despite recent struggles

Since beating KCB 2-1 on April 24, Chemelil Sugar are yet to taste victory in five matches

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera is adamant that they will survive in the Kenyan Premier League despite their recent poor run.

Losses to , and saw the Millers drop to 15th position, just two points more than Zoo FC.

Before losing to Bandari, Zoo had won six vital points from and matches, placing the pressure on Sugar.

"We are not under any particular pressure and we are not concerned with what Zoo are doing. The main focus remains on the three matches we have before the season ends. We have two fixtures at home and one away trip to . If we manage to pick enough points from those matches, then we are sure of remaining in the league next season," Odera told Goal.

"We are really preparing for our next match against Sofapaka and the main target is to go fight and see whether we can get the three points. We are aware of Sofapaka's season form but that will not deter us from hoping for the best outcome on Wednesday."

Chemelil Sugar faced a mass player exodus in November last year but Odera is hopeful that the current team will perform well in the 2019/20 season. 13 players left the club and then George Mutimba, Morgan Alube, Kelvin Otieno and John Ochieng are some of the players who arrived.

"We are still yet to recover from the exits of senior players we faced last season but by next campaign, the current team that is comprised of young talent will have gelled enough and will surprise the . They are young players who are ready to learn and grow their career," concluded Odera.