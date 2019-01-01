Charles Odera: Chemelil Sugar ready to counter KCB’s attacking style

Chemelil Sugar are yet to lose a match to KCB in their last six meetings, so they believe they can at least get a point from the game

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera has revealed that they will approach their game against with caution.

Odera added that the Bankers are known to play a high-pressing game and this should be the case for the showdown at Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday.

Article continues below

“We are going to approach the game cautiously because we know KCB will deploy an offensive style. We have prepared to counter them in every aspect on the pitch and I hope the boys are ready to play according to plan when the time comes. KCB have lost their last two matches but that will not give us illusions because we know they want to respond positively against such losses,” Odera told Goal.

Odera believes that the impact of the gaffers on the touchline might affect the match greatly. Frank Ouna and Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo are in charge of the Bankers while Francis Baraza is guiding the Millers.

“The coaches on the touchline might end up impacting the results of the match in a very big way. Pamzo and Ouna are experienced coaches in the league but we also have Baraza, myself and the technical bench that have a great wealth of experience. The majority were former players so they know the dynamics of such a game. All in all, we are going to fight for all points since we failed to do that in the first leg at home,” Odera added.