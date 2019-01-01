Charles Odera: Chemelil Sugar in good shape to face AFC Leopards

The Sugar Millers are keen to avenge their defeat to Ingwe earlier in the season when the two sides face off in Machakos on Thursday

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera says the team is in good shape ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against AFC .

The Millers will travel to Machakos after registering a 2-1 win over FC and Odera is hopeful they will pull another win from a Leopards side that is still fighting battles of their own.

When the two sides met in Kisumu, Ingwe managed to win the match and, according to Odera, they lost because the team was yet to gel given that majority of the players were new.

“We will travel to Machakos with the aim of winning the match. If you look at the last matches we have shown that we are ready to face any team," Odera told Goal.

"We have had intensive training for the last three days and we hope that we shall reap the fruits of the hard work we are seeing during such training sessions.

“We lost the first leg match because we were still building a team and remember that we faced a massive exodus of players in the previous seasons and it took the new team time to find a common rhythm."

Odera added that they are looking at the possibility of signing three players in the transfer window in order to strengthen the squad.

“We are looking at three possible arrivals but I cannot reveal for now who they are but one is still schooling. We hope soon we shall have finalized everything and have them here ready to play for us," he added.

The Millers have picked seven points from the last five matches, including losses to (3-0) and (2-0).

They sit on the 13th place of the log, one more point than 14th-placed AFC Leopards.