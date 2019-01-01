Charity Shield Cup: Ziyo Tembo goal downs Zesco United to hand Zanaco FC the trophy

The capital city club needed just a goal to lift the trophy at the expense of the Ndola-based giants

Zanaco FC have lifted the Samuel Ndhlovu Charity after beating Zesco United 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

Ziyo Tembo's goal in the first half was enough for the Lusaka City club to stun the league champions and lift the trophy.

This was Zanaco FC's first competitive match before the 2019/20 season starts where they will also face Zesco United in the opening week.

John Chingadu wasted Zesco United's first clear chance in the fifth minute as his feeble shot was calmly collected by Mangani Banda.

Banda was called to duty once more as he parried away a shot by John Chishimba who tested him from some yards outside the box in the 14th minute.

Tembo scored Zanaco FC's goal in the 40th minute with an assist from his left-back Lawrence Chungu. The goal was Tembo's first goal in a competitive match since his return to the club from Al Shoula of .

Zesco United's Jesse Were got his best chance to test Banda in the 43rd minute but his shot was too direct to the goalkeeper who had not much work to do in stopping the ball.

Coach George Lwandamina had to substitute Were with Savior Nkokola while Thabani Kamusoko lost his place to Kosuke Nakamachi but the changes failed to pay off as Zanaco FC resisted and guarded their slim win which ensured they lifted their first trophy of the season.

Zesco United XI: Dieoudine Ntibahazwa, Simon Silwimba, John Chishimba, Clement Mwape, David Owino Odhiambo, Kondwani Mtonga, Quadri Kola, Thabani Kamusoko, Umaru Kasumba, John Chin'angdu, Jesse Were

Subs : Jacob Banda, Misheck Chaila, Mwape Mwelwa, Marcel Kalonda, Kosuke Nakamachi, Saviours Nkonkola, Fackson Kapumbu.

Article continues below

Zanaco FC XI: Mangani Banda, Jimmy Nakena, Lawrence Chungu, Ziyo Tembo, Tiberius Lombard, Fackson Kapumbu, Ernest Mbewe, Tafadzwa Rusike, Rogers Kola, Souleymanou Moussa, Charles Zulu.

Subs: Racha Kola, Mwanjiwa Kamanga, Lassa Kiala, Chaswe Nsofwa, Cyprien Manziba, Belchance Makiese, Chitiya Mususu.