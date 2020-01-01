Adule scores seventh league goal of the season in Eibar win

The Nigerian striker maintained her impressive form in the Spanish Reto Iberdrola with the opening goal in Sunday's league encounter

Charity Adule scored her seventh goal in the Spanish Reto Iberdrola this season as defeated Gijon 4-0.

Adule, who wrapped up 2019 with six goals in 10 matches, continued from where she left, opened the scoring for Eibar with her effort after just seven minutes on Sunday.​

In the second half, Sara Navarro hit a hat-trick on her debut following her switch from top-flight side Sporting Huelva to ensure Eibar secured maximum points against their relegation troubled visitors.

Adule has now made a scoring start to the new year as her opener inspired Eibar's seventh win of the season.

Article continues below

The win moves Eibar to fifth on the Reto Iberdrola table with 27 points after 15 games and remains unbeaten in four matches.

The former Kazygurt striker will be looking to help her side improve their league campaign when they turn out against third-placed Osasuna on Sunday, January 12.