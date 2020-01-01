Charismatic Ronaldo 'brings the whole team to life', says Dynamo Kiev boss Lucescu ahead of Champions League clash

The Portugal star has been in fine form this season and the visiting coach believes he can play a key role on Wednesday

coach Mircea Lucescu has said Cristiano Ronaldo has an uplifting effect on the rest of the team.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in seven appearances in and the heading into Wednesday's encounter against the Ukrainian side.

The 35-year-old attacker was absent as his side drew 1-1 with Benevento on Saturday but could return to the starting XI when they host Kiev.

While Juventus and have already booked their place in the next round of the competition, Lucescu's team are still in contention for a place in the last 32 of the .

But he has warned his side will have to watch out for the star should he make an appearance in the clash in Turin.

"Ronaldo has charisma, he brings the whole team to life, he is one of those players who can make a difference," Lucescu said.

"He is important for what he does on the pitch and for the confidence he gives to everyone."

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has come under pressure due to his side's inconsistent start to the season, but Lucescu believes they are still one of the best teams in Europe.

"Juventus are a great team, they can field two different equally strong teams," he added.

"They have changed some things and they are perfecting some others, but I'm sure that it will enhance the talent of their players.

"I think that Juve can win the Champions League, they have great players. Certainly the absence of the fans also makes everything more difficult for everyone.

"Italian football is and will continue to be one of the most important in the world."

Dynamo winger Viktor Tsygankov expects a better performance from his side than the 2-0 defeat they suffered at home to the Bianconeri in October.

"I expect a great match, we're playing against the best," he said.

"We remember the first match, Juve are an excellent team. We've worked on our mistakes, let's see how it will go tomorrow."

Juventus are second in Group G and three points behind leaders Barcelona. Dynamo, meanwhile, have one point from four matches and are level with Hungarian side Ferencvaros.