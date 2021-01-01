'Character won Bandari game against Kakamega Homeboyz' - Mbungo

The Dockers are now fourth on the table after Saturday's win

FC coach Andre Casa Mbungo was left impressed with the way his charges played Kakamega in the FKF-Premier League despite having less men and ended up getting a 4-3 win.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the first half, Ugandan William Wadri was sent off for a bad tackle on Thomas Wainaina. However, the Dockers managed to get two more goals.

The Rwandan was left impressed with the way his team played.

"It was a blow when we lost Wadri in the first half, and at that point, no team had the advantage over another," Mbungo told Goal.

"We needed character to get another goal, defend as a unit and attack tactically as well so as not to be exposed at the back. At some point, they put us under a lot of pressure, but I am happy we eventually won the game."

The former AFC coach is confident Saturday's win will motivate his team ahead of forthcoming assignments.

"We need results like these to build confidence in the players," Mbungo continued.

"It helps players have self-belief and I am sure they will approach the next game full of confidence. We are still in the process of making the team better and soon we will be where we want to be.

"It is one game at a time."

On Saturday, the Dockers scored through Abdallah Hassan, who scored a brace, William Wadri, and Yemi Mwana while Moses Mudavadi scored a brace for the visitors with another goal coming from Aston Esiye.

The win took Bandari to fourth position with 12 points from the eight games they have played. They have managed to collect three wins, as many draws and two losses. In the process, they have scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

For the Nicholas Muyoti-led charges, Saturday's loss was their fourth this season from the seven games they have played.

They have managed to get just a win and two draws, scoring just five goals in the process and conceding 10.