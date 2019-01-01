Change of kick off time for two-league matches as Kariobangi Sharks return to TV

The Kenyan Premier League match between Kariobangi Sharks and Western Stima will be beamed live.

Sharks will host joint leaders-Stima on Sunday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 2 PM to be followed by a clash between Posta Rangers against Chemelil Sugar at the same venue.

Meanwhile, KPL has changed the kick off time of two home games for Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United.

Vihiga will host Sofapaka at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday with the match set to kick off an hour later at 4 pm instead.

Homeboyz meanwhile, will take to the pitch at 4.14 instead of 3.00 when they host Zoo FC on Saturday at the Bukhungu Stadium.