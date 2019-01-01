Change of guard at Ulinzi Stars as former coach Benjamin Nyangweso returns

Nyaudo replaced Nyangweso after the 2017 campaign and guided the team to a fourth place finish in his first season

Benjamin Nyangweso has been re-appointed as the head coach.

Nyangweso replaced Dunstan Nyaudo who has been elevated to the position of the Technical Director.

Nyaudo has been in charge of the team since the start of 2018 season having replaced Nyangweso following a poor 2017 campaign.

Ulinzi Stars have so far picked just four wins and 10 draws in 17 matches.

“Nyangweso has a decorated history with Ulinzi Stars and as a coach, we are all aware of what he has done with the team. He is a good game -reader and very tactical; he will also find it very easy to settle in at the team, having been with us before.

“Nyaudo, on the other hand, is gifted technically and is among the top coaches we have in the country. These two working together is definitely a plus at the club and we believe that they will lead the team back to glory,” chairman Lt Col Erick Oloo was quoted by the club's official website Ulinzistars.com.

Former Harambee Stars defender James Mulinge will continue in his role as Nyangweso’s assistant.