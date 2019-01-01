Change of guard at NSL as Kisumu All-Stars go top after win

The win enabled the Kisumu-based side to take their tally of points to 53 level with second-placed Nairobi Stima

Kisumu All-Stars moved top of the National Super League (NSL) table after defeating Migori Youth 2-0 on Saturday.

Shadrack Omondi scored the opener for the hosts after 13 minutes, before John Oruko doubled the advantage about 20 minutes later. Efforts from the visitors to find a consolation especially in the second half were futile.

As a result, the Nyanza-based side is now top of the table with 53 points level with second-placed Nairobi Stima, who drew 1-1 with Green Commandos.

The power men fell behind in the 78th minute courtesy of Lynon Tendera, but Joseph Shikokoti salvaged a point for them with his strike five minutes from time.

At Gusii Stadium, Shabana FC avenged a 2-1 defeat suffered against Ushuru FC after winning by the same margin against the same opponent earlier in the season.

It was the Tax Collectors who scored first through Brian Otieno, who found the back of the net at the stroke of half time.

However, former Kenyan Premier League MVP Anthony Ndolo brought the sides level in the 58th minute, before Rooney Onyango sealed the win with 25 minutes remaining.