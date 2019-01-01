Chance for Wazito to cut Ushuru's lead to within a point

Should Wazito fall at the Mbaraki Stadium, then Ushuru will open an eight-point lead at the top, with a win against Stima

Wazito has a chance to cut Ushuru’s lead at the top of the National Super League to within a point if they beat Coast Stima in an early kick off on Friday.

Wazito is currently second on four points behind Ushuru but a win away in Mombasa will see the Ricardo Badoer owned side chop off the lead to within a touching distance of one point.

But should Wazito fall at the Mbaraki Stadium, then Ushuru will open an eight-point lead at the top if they beat Nairobi Stima on Friday, in a match set to kick off 15 minutes after Wazito’s game set rolling.

Kenya Police take on Migori Youth at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha before paving the way for Nairobi Stima against Ushuru at 3.15 pm.

Modern Coast Rangers, meanwhile, will be hosting Kibera Black Stars at the Serani Sports Grounds, with both sides hoping to bounce back from a series of under-par performances.

On Saturday, three matches will be played at Camp Toyoyo, with the highlight being a late kickoff pitting FC Talanta against Administration Police.

Round Ten Fixtures

Friday: Kenya Police vs Migori Youth (Karuturi Grounds), Nairobi Stima vs Ushuru (Karuturi Grounds), Modern Coast Rangers vs Kibera Black Stars (Serani Sports Grounds), Coast Stima vs Wazito (Mbaraki Sports Club), Bidco United vs Eldoret Youth (Thika Stadium)

Saturday: Kisumu All Stars vs Shabana (Moi Stadium), Kangemi All-Stars vs Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo), Nairobi City Stars vs Green Commandos (Camp Toyoyo), FC Talanta vs Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo), St Joseph’s Youth vs Thika United (Afraha Stadium)