Chance for Ushuru FC to stretch NSL lead as they take on Kibera Black Stars
Camp Toyoyo Grounds will host a doubleheader as the National Super League enters week 22 across the country.
League leaders Ushuru will face off with Kibera Black Stars as FC Talanta takes on Kisumu All Stars at the same venue.
Thika United will have a home game against Kenya Police as Bidco United battle against St. Joseph’s Youth at the Thika Sub County Stadium.
On Sunday, six more matches will be played with Kisii-based Shabana taking on Kangemi All-Stars while a Stima derby will be staged at Karuturi grounds.
Saturday; Fixtures: FC Talanta vs Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Bidco United vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Thika Stadium, 1 pm) and Thika United vs Kenya Police (Thika Stadium, 3:15 pm).
Sunday; Shabana vs Kangemi All-Stars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm), Eldoret Youth vs Nairobi City Stars (Eldoret Show Grounds, 4 pm), Nairobi Stima vs Coast Stima (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), Administration Police vs Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Wazito vs Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm) and Green Commandos vs Fortune Sacco (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm).