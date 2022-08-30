Chan 2023 qualifying: Nigeria can qualify after Ghana lessons – Sunshine Stars' Abe

Despite leaking two goals against the Black Galaxies, the NPFL legend talks up the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying

Sunshine Stars captain Abe Sunday believes Nigeria can still qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship despite losing 2-0 to Ghana at the weekend.

Second-half strikes from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu propelled the Black Galaxies past the Super Eagles in the second-round first-leg qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

To actualise their dreams of qualifying for the tournament billed for Algeria, Salisu Yusuf’s men must put up a strong attacking display in the reverse fixture billed for the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

And the former Nigeria international is not doubting the Eagles’ chances of overturning the deficit having learnt ‘harsh lessons’ from Annor Walker’s men.

“The first half looked good for the Super Eagles until they conceded two goals in the second half. That can be very disappointing but that is football,” Abe told GOAL.

“At this stage, all they need is motivation and support from Nigerians so that they can do well in the second leg in Abuja. Having said this, I think it is too early to write their chances of qualifying off.

“Ghana looked better prepared for that encounter because of the quality of oppositions they played before taking on Nigeria. You would also recall they played 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly match.

“That been established, I am still very optimistic that Salisu Yusuf’s men will get the job done in Abuja as they have learnt a very harsh lesson from the Ghanaians.”

Needing at least two goals without conceding in Abuja, Abe gave tips on what the Super Eagles must do to ensure qualification.

“The coaching crew must make it very clear that the strikers must score early goals which will surely unsettle the Ghanaians,” he continued.

“Failure to get at least a goal in the first half will put us [Super Eagles] under serious pressure in the second half. Another thing we must do is to ensure that they don’t get a goal. If these things are done, Ghana will surely return home empty-handed.”

In March 2022, Ghana's senior national team denied the three-time African champions a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup. After a 0-0 draw in Kumasi, Otto Addo’s team secured a 1-1 result in Abuja to qualify on the away-goal rule.