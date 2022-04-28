Chan 2023: Has Caf blocked Kenya from upcoming qualifiers?

Kenya is unlikely to participate in the 2023 African Nations Championship qualification after missing from the list of teams to go through the qualifying phase.

Kenya, who are under a Fifa suspension, did not feature in a list of countries awaiting the draw to be conducted. However, Zimbabwe, who are also on the Fifa ban list, are featured.

In the Northern Zone, Libya and Morocco have been listed, while Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, and Sierra Leone are in Zone West A. The Zone West B has Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo.

In the Central Zone, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and Sao Tome and Principe are listed.

The Cecafa nations; Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tanzania – with the exception of the Harambee Stars - are listed in the Central East Zone.

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, eSwatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are in the Southern zone.

Although Kenya are missing from the Chan qualifiers’ list, they were featured in the Africa Cup of Nations draw and are in Group C alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Burundi. However, Caf set tough conditions for both Kenya and Zimbabwe before the Afcon qualifiers begin. In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first matchday of their qualifiers; both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition.

The tournament is scheduled to be held between January 8 and January 31, 2023.

The upcoming edition had been previously scheduled to be held between July 10 and August 1, 2022, but it had to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a massive impact on most football calendars around the globe.

Morocco are the defending champions after defeating Mali in the final of the 2021 edition staged in Cameroon. The biennial tournament will be held in Algeria.