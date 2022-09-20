Chan 2022: When is the African Nations Championship draw? Everything you need to know

The group-stage draw for the African Nations Championship 2022 is just around the corner and qualified countries will learn their fates.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?
|Event
|Date
|Venue
|Chan draw
|Saturday, October 1
|The Opera House, Algiers
The draw for the 2022 African Nations Championship takes place at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT) on Saturday, October 1. The ceremony will be held at Algiers' beautiful architectural building, the Opera House.
WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CHAN DRAW?
|Algeria
|Ghana
|Morocco
|Libya
|Cote d'Ivoire
|Mauritania
|Mali
|Senegal
|Niger Republic
|Congo
|DR Congo
|Uganda
|Angola
|Mozambique
|Ethiopia
|Sudan
|Madagascar
|Cameroon
STADIA TO BE USED FOR 2022 CHAN
|Name
|Location
|Capacity
|Stade du 5 Juillet
|Algiers
|64,000
|Baraki Stadium
|Algiers
|40,784
|Oran Olympique Stadium
|Oran
|40,143
|Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium
|Constatine
|22,986
|19 May Stadium
|Annaba
|58,100
WHERE CAN I WATCH 2022 CHAN DRAW?
SuperSport may beam the event live on TV, while there will be live streaming on Caf's YouTube and its official website. The draw will be conducted by the Caf Director of Competitions Samson Adamu.
WHEN DOES CHAN 2022 START?
The opening group fixture of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be played on January 23, 2023. It will feature the hosts, Algeria and another team from Group A. The final will be played on February 4, 2023.
ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?
