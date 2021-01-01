Chan 2021: Wrong for Kenya to miss out on Cameroon – Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu boss feels Harambee Stars should be among the teams taking part in the African competition

President Elly Kalekwa is still not understanding why are not taking part in the African Nations Championships currently going on in .

Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne failed to make it to the competition after they were eliminated by neighbours on penalties.

The two East African nations met in a two-legged fixture, the first leg ending 0-0 in Dar es Salaam with the return leg being decided on penalties after the teams drew 1-1 with Tanzania winning 4-1 to advance to the qualifying round when they beat Sudan to reach the final.

The absence of Kenya at the competition has bothered Kalekwa who feels it is very wrong for Harambee Stars to miss out.

“It is very wrong for Harambee Stars not to be in Cameroon for Chan right now because this is a big country with many talented players,” Kalekwa said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“How can teams like Rwanda, Tanzania, and with smaller budgets than Kenya qualify for Chan yet we can’t? That means the clubs must be respected for them to perform well and produce quality players for the national team.”

Kalekwa has also come out to clarify the reason his club parted ways with coach John Baraza.

“We have not dumped Baraza, people just threw his exit out of proportion. How many trophies did he win for us as a player?” Kalekwa asked.

“We relieved him of his coaching duties because we have good plans for him. He is an asset to us and that’s why we are going to facilitate his further coaching training programme either in German, , or Norway.”

On the match-fixing scandal which came to light in the FKF Premier League on Saturday after allegedly arrested a Ugandan national who was trying to influence their game against , Kalekwa said: “There is nothing bad in football like match-fixing. But I have never heard about someone who has been successful in life through match-fixing.

"A football lover cannot be involved in that vice and once you start practising it, you will lose everything.

“There is no room for anyone involved in match-fixing at Sofapaka, once we suspect you are part of the scheme or even your intentions, your contract will be terminated immediately.”

Sofapaka are currently eighth on the 18-team table with 10 points from eight matches after they managed to beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 on Saturday.