Chan 2020: Why were Kakamega Homeboyz overlooked for Chan squad? - Muyoti

Muyoti admitted he was disappointed after Sebastien Migne overlooked his players for the upcoming Chan qualifiers against Tanzania

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is unhappy with the Harambee Stars African Nations Championship (Chan) squad.

The team was named by coach Sebastien Migne but none of the players from the Kakamega-based side made it into the squad despite finishing in seventh position last season.

It is a point that has not gone down well with Muyoti.

"I am unhappy with the Chan squad selection, why were our players overlooked? We have good players with enough quality, and I felt they deserve to be in the national team, so I felt it was unfair not to include even one of the players. It is disappointing," Muyoti told Goal.

"On a positive note, it will motivate my players to work even harder and convince the selectors that they are good enough to play for the national team. I just wish them the best in the qualifications."

Harambee Stars will play neighbours on July 28 in the first leg of the qualifiers away in Dar es Salaam, before facing them again on August 4 in Nairobi.

The aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round of the qualifiers.