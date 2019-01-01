Chan 2020: Uganda see off Somalia to carry home first-leg advantage

Uganda Cranes harvest a 3-1 win over Somalia in the first leg of the 2020 Chan qualifier in Djibouti

emerged victorious in the first leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Somalia courtesy of a 3-1 win in Djibouti on Saturday.

Patrick Kaddu, Mustafa Kizza and Tadeo Lwanga struck the three goals for the visitors at Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled to help them carry a two-goal advantage into the second leg.

Kaddu gave the Cranes a deserved lead in the third minute of added time before the half-time break via a successfully converted penalty.

They added the second goal four minutes after the hour mark from a free-kick, well-taken from just outside the area.

Lwanga added the third for the Cranes in the 83rd minute before Somalia pulled a goal back four minutes later through Farhan Mohammed.

Uganda qualified for the Chan finals in the last four editions, but have never progressed past the Group Stage.

The result is also a positive start for the newly-constituted technical bench led by coach Abdalla Mubiru, who took over from Sebastien Desabre.

Somalia have never qualified for the tournament exclusively for players actively taking part in their national domestic competitions.