Chan 2020: Uganda must not relax against Somalia despite win – Abdallah Mubiru

coach Abdallah Mubiru has warned his side against complacency when they host Somalia in the return leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Saturday.

The Ugandan side will be carrying the advantage going into the return leg, having won the first match 3-1 in Djibouti on Saturday.

Patrick Henry Kaddu scored the opener for Uganda when he converted a penalty seconds before the end of the first half. Mustafa Kizza made it 2-0 after 64 minutes before Taddeo Lwanga added another goal on 83 minutes. Farhan Mohammed Ahmad scored what could still prove to be a crucial goal for Somalia a minute later.

Despite the win, coach Mubiru is not taking any risks and has warned his charges to be prepared for another battle on Saturday.

“We are happy to get a win in an away game. We now need to get back and prepare well for the return leg in Kampala,” Mubiru is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“It had to be a hard game. A small team off the pitch but on the pitch they were very organised and a tough opponent to break. We must get ready for them; it is not over yet as we have another 90 minutes to play for.

“Such teams can spring a surprise and we have seen it happen before, we will not rest but will train hard and also improve on our striking force because we deserved to win by more than three goals.”

The aggregate winner of the tie will play either Burundi or South Sudan in the final qualification round of the tournament, where only players who feature in the domestic leagues of their respective countries are eligible.