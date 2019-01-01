Chan 2020: Tanzania will fight to the end against Kenya - Erasto Nyoni

Taifa Stars defender Erasto Nyoni is confident they will beat Kenya in the return leg of Chan qualifier on Sunday

defender Erasto Nyoni insists the team have what it takes to eliminate from the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The two East African neighbours battled to a barren draw last Sunday in Dar es Salaam in the first leg, giving Harambee Stars a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be played in Nairobi this Sunday.

Despite coming into the match as underdogs, Nyoni believes they have what it takes to get past Sebastien Migne's side.

“The Chan competition is important to us, it gives us an opportunity to showcase our potential and abilities. Every player is aware of the same, meaning we will give absolutely everything to advance,” Nyoni told Mwanaspoti.

“Tanzanians love the team very much, and it gives us motivation to work harder on the pitch. We are like the soldiers; we have to do everything to ensure our flag flies higher.”

The match will be played on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium from 16.00pm.

Kenya will need a win of any kind to advance, while Tanzania just need a score draw to advance.