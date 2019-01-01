Chan 2020: Tanzania must use home advantage against Kenya – John Bocco

Bocco believes a first leg lead could be decisive in their qualifier against their East African neighbours

captain John Bocco has reiterated the team’s desire to beat in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars will host Kenya in Dar es Salaam in a repeat of the East Africa derby at the 2019 , where the Harambee Stars twice recovered from a goal down to win 3-2.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Simba SC striker noted how they will do everything to get a win in the first leg, so as to make their work easier when they meet in return leg set for August 4 in Nairobi.

“We are playing in a two-legged contest and for us to stand a chance to make it to the next round, we must beat them [Kenya] at home,” Bocco told reporters in Tanzania.

“Winning at home will be a good bonus for us because it will give us the advantage going into the return leg. We must do everything to get a win, and it should be a convincing win, because Kenya are always dangerous while playing at home.”

Article continues below

On the team’s preparations ahead of the fixture, Bocco said: “We thank God because we have had a good camp, we have trained well and are looking forward to the match.

“I know the match will not be easy, we know Kenya are a good side, they can give us problems and remember we are playing them again after losing at Afcon. We are ready to make Tanzanians happy.”

The aggregate winner of the encounter will face Sudan in the next round.