Chan 2020: Tanzania interim coach Ndayiragije Etienne names squad to play Kenya

Ten of the players named in the team for Chan qualifier have kept their positions after participating at the Africa Cup of Nations

Interim coach Ndayiragije Etienne has named has named a 25-man squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against .

The first leg of the qualifier will be held in Dar es Salaam on July 28 before a return match in Nairobi on August 4.

Etienne has included Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, David Mwantika, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Yahya Mudatiri, John Bocco, Feisal Salum, Frank Domayo, and Gadiel Michael after their participation in the 2019 in .

The Chan clash will be the first between the Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars after meeting in Group C's second match in Cairo, where the Kenyans had the last laugh courtesy of a 3-2 win.

Full Squad:



Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga), David Mwantika (Azam), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Yahya Mudatiri (Azam), John Bocco (Simba SC), Feisal Salum (Yanga), Frank Domayo (Azam), Gadiel Michael (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Paul Godfrey (Yanga), Boni Maganga (KMC), Paul Ngalema (Namungo), Iddi Mobi (Police), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Abdulaziz Makame (Yanga), Ibrahim Ajibu (Simba SC), Salim Aye (KMC), Saloum Abubakar (Azam), Masoud Abdallah (Azam), John Bocco (Simba SC), Ayoub Lyanga (Costal Union), Kelvin John (U17), Hassan Diluga (Simba SC), Iddy Nado (Azam), Shaban Chilunda (Azam).