Chan 2020: Tanzania have not given up for Sudan qualifier – Kaseja

The veteran custodian remains optimistic Taifa Stars will still make it to the finals of the competition to be staged in Cameroon

Tanzanian keeper Juma Kaseja insists they have not lost hope of qualifying for the finals of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

Taifa Stars lost 1-0 at home to Sudan in the first leg qualifier, hence they have an uphill task to overturn the result in the return leg set for Omdurman. The winner on aggregate gets a ticket to play in the 6th finals of the competition.

Despite losing at home, the veteran keeper Kaseja, whose heroics helped to beat on penalties in the same competition, says they still have a chance to make it.

“I don’t think we have lost hope, I don’t think we have given up, no, I know we are ready to fight and I know the team is prepared to get a good result in Sudan,” Kaseja told reporters in Tanzania.

“If we give up now after losing 1-0 at home, then we better not travel to Sudan because it will be a waste of time. We drew 0-0 with Kenya and went on to beat them at their backyard, so we still have some hope.”

For Taifa Stars to advance to the finals as they did in 2009, they must win by not less than a two-goal margin, something Kaseja believes to be possible.

“We have the players who can score the goals and I don’t think it is a big task to ask them to do it,” Kaseja continued.

Article continues below

“We know what it means to play in the finals and we will strive to make it happen again. We have a good squad and we will do our best, I know we will qualify.”

Taifa Stars were punished in the 60th minute when unmarked Yassir Mohamed scored an easy goal capitalising on the defensive laxity.

Besides losing the game, Stars dominated the 90 minutes, but they failed to score against a highly disciplined Sudanese defence.