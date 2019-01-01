Chan 2020: Tanzania coach Ndayiragije adds trio into Taifa Stars squad

Ndayiragije has called up three more players to fill the spaces left by injured first-team players

's interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije has called up three other players to fill the void in his squad left by injuries.

David Mwantika, Aishi Manula, and Ibrahim Ajibu were ruled out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier second leg against , scheduled for August 4 in Nairobi.

"Due to the injuries of first-team players, interim coach [Etienne] Ndayiragije has made little changes to the squad which will face Kenya. Mohamed Ally Yusuf and Haruna Shamtei both from Lipuli FC and Oscar Godfrey Masai of Azam FC have been selected to fill the voids," the Tanzania Football Federation confirmed on a Facebook post.

The Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars clash once more after the July 28 0-0 stalemate in the first leg in Dar es Salaam.

The aggregate winner will face Sudan in the last round of qualifiers for the tournament meant for players exclusively doing duties in their respective national domestic competitions.

The Taifa Stars have been holding intensive preparations at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before leaving for Nairobi for the decisive clash at Moi International Sports Complex.