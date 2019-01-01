Chan 2020: Tanzania can beat Kenya in the return leg - Etienne Ndayiragije

The Tanzania coach refuses to give up despite his side struggling to a 0-0 draw against the Harambee Stars in the first leg

coach Etienne Ndayiragije believes they still stand a chance of making it to the next round of African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

This is after his side managed to fire blanks in a 0-0 draw against ’s Harambee Stars in the first leg contest played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“We still have a chance because we have another 90 minutes to play for in Kenya,” the Burundian coach told Goal after the match.

“It was a very tough match because it was difficult to break down the Kenyan defence, they came looking for a draw and I guess they got what they wanted.

“We should now shift our focus to the return leg, a win is possible away because a 0-0 result is good for both of us, even better for us because if we manage to score, we have an away goal and it will be enough to disorganise them.”

Despite dominating the fixture, Tanzania could not beat Kenyan keeper John Oyemba, who pulled off a number of saves, especially in the dying minutes of the clash.

“The keeper also did a good job, he also managed to save a one on one situation which should have resulted into a goal,” Ndayiragije continued.

“We will prepare well, rectify the few mistakes we committed and head to Kenya for a win, it is possible and we will not give up. We have the chance and I know my players are aware of the same.”

Sudan await the winner of the East African derby in the final round of qualification for the Chan finals.