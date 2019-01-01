Chan 2020: Tanzania are fired up, ready to tackle Kenya - Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach assures fans back home they are in Kenya to get a win and a ticket to the next round of Chan qualification

's interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident his side have rectified mistakes from the first leg and are ready to beat on Sunday.

Kenya and Tanzania battled to a scoreless draw in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Dar es Salaam last week, and will meet again at Kasarani in the return leg on Sunday.

The Burundian coach has assured Tanzanian fans they have ‘cleaned the mess’ which denied them a win while playing at home and are focussed to see off the job in Kenya.

“We committed some mistakes in the first leg, and we had to work on those few mistakes before coming here for the return leg,” Ndayiragije told Goal on Saturday.

“We were not sharp enough in the first match reason we failed to hit the back of the net. I have worked the problem out and I know my players are now fit to do the job.

“We cannot underrate Kenya because they also have good team but what I want my players to do is to attack from the first whistle. We can only be safe if we get early goals.”

Speaking on the new players in his squad, Ndayiragije said: “They have come good and are ready to step up. We picked injuries in the first leg and could not come with our three players.”

The new players are Mohamed Ally Yusuf and Haruna Shamtei, both from Lipuli FC, and Oscar Godfrey Masai of Azam FC.

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.

Should the second leg tie also end in a scoreless draw, it will head straight to penalties to determine who goes through to the next round.