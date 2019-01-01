Chan 2020: Sebastien Migne calls up Boniface Muchiri for Taifa Stars return leg

Midfielder has been added to the squad to face Taifa Stars in the second leg on August 4 in Nairobi

midfielder Boniface Muchiri has been called up to the squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) second leg against .

Muchiri will be part of the team preparing to face Taifa Stars on August 4 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg match in Dar es Salaam.

Muchiri will have to battle with Whyvonne Isuza, Kenneth Muguna and Musa Masika who started the first match against Tanzania. Samuel Onyango is also likely to find himself in contention for Migne's starting line up after a good show when he replaced Masika in the first leg.

The right-footed Tusker midfielder has been a key player for the 11-times Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions scoring 12 goals last season and was the club's top scorer. In the previous season, he scored eight goals, one behind then top scorer Timothy Otieno.

Goalkeepers: James Saruni ( ) and John Oyemba ( )

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa ( ), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ) and Joash Onyango ( )

Midfielders: Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika (Wazito), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan ( ), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliffton Miheso ( Police) and Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Muchiri.

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito) and Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia)