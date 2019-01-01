Chan 2020: Sebastien Migne calls-up Bandari winger Abdalla Hassan for Kenya
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has called up Bandari midfielder Abdalla Hassan for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania.
Migne had summoned 24 players in his earlier call-up and he has now included Hassan who is reported to be on his way to join Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Maritzburg United.
The players are expected to congregate on July 19 for a residential training camp before the first leg tie on July 28. The second leg is set to be played at Kasarani on August 4.
The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the second and final qualifying round.
Goalkeepers: John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)
Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United),
Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari),
Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars).