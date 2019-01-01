Chan 2020: Sebastien Migne calls-up Bandari winger Abdalla Hassan for Kenya

Hassan is the latest player to be called up by Harambee Stars head coach Migne ahead of the Chan qualifier against Tanzania

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has called up midfielder Abdalla Hassan for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against .

Migne had summoned 24 players in his earlier call-up and he has now included Hassan who is reported to be on his way to join Premier Soccer League ( ) side .

The players are expected to congregate on July 19 for a residential training camp before the first leg tie on July 28. The second leg is set to be played at Kasarani on August 4.

The winner between and Tanzania will face Sudan in the second and final qualifying round.

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( )

Article continues below

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United),

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari),

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars).