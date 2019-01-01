Chan 2020 Qualifying: Away win against Somalia vital for Uganda - Abdallah Mubiru

Mubiru believes the Cranes are ready to fight for a win when they face Somalia in the first leg of Chan 2020 qualifying

head coach Abdallah Mubiru is confident his team will claim a positive result against Somalia in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Djibouti.

Mubiru hopes a win will come their way in order to lessen their job in the second leg set to be played a week later in Uganda.

The first leg of the qualifier will be played at the Al Hussein Guled Stadium due to security concerns in Somalia.

“We are ready. The players are ready and focused and looking forward to getting a better result. Our main target is to get a good result that will put us in a front seat ahead of the return match," Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

There is no reported injury concern yet in the Cranes camp as they ready to face a side they have only lost two games to in their 19 meetings across all competitions.

Uganda squad:

James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Lwanga Tadeo (Vipers SC),

Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Awany Dennis Timothy (KCCA FC), Serunkuma Dan Muzeyi (Vipers SC), Kyambadde Allan (KCCA FC), Kaddu Henry (KCCA FC) and Allan Okello (KCCA FC).