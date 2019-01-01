Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Uganda to work on creativity before facing Somalia – Mubiru

The Uganda coach remains confident ahead of playing Somalia in a Chan qualifier set for Djibouti on Saturday

coach Abdallah Mubiru is not a worried man despite his side picking up mixed results in friendly matches ahead of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Somalia on Saturday.

The Cranes have only managed to score a single goal in three matches against URA, a regional select side and a newly promoted Uganda Premier League side, but coach Mubiru is upbeat they will have sorted the problem before their first leg match.

“We are on the right path and in the right direction. Like the game today we managed the ball well and created some good chances, only we failed to convert them,” Mubiru is quoted by the Daily Monitor after his side played out a goalless draw against Proline FC at Lugogo.

“That is one area of concern which we are going to work on and try to polish.”

It was the second time in five days his Cranes side failed to find the back of the net also losing 1-0 to Kitara Region in Hoima. The Cranes dominated proceedings this time around following the additions of KCCA’S Cecafa winners Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

“The other area is that we are not very creative. We lack some improvisation from the players who had to do it. It’s the other area we are going to emphasize in the few remaining days,” Mubiru continued.

“Hopefully by the time we play against Somalia we will have rectified those mistakes.”

Mubiru was expected to trim the squad to 18 players before they set off for Djibouti where the game will be played.