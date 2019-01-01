Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Tanzania will execute job against Sudan – Ndayiragije

The Burundian coach maintains a brave face despite his side trailing from the first leg defeat staged in Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian coach Etienne Ndayiragije has remained confident his side will eliminate Sudan from the African Nations Champions (Chan) qualifiers.

The Taifa Stars lost the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 1-0 and they have already landed in Khartoum ahead of the return leg set to be played at Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman on Friday.

Despite trailing going into the contest, the Burundian coach is confident his side will finish the job in Khartoum.

“We know we did not get a good result back home, we lost and it was very painful because we dominated the match but could not score the goals,” Ndayiragije told reporters in Kigali after watching his side manage a 0-0 draw against Rwanda on Monday.

“Maybe my strikers did not want to score at home but are aiming at getting the goals away. We have prepared well, we look good and the friendly against Rwanda gave me the chance to look at my players and rectify mistakes from the first leg.

“I don’t think it will be difficult to get a win, we drew 0-0 with at home in the last round but went on to beat them at their backyard. I have confidence in my boys and I know they will do the job, we are ready.”

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie will automatically secure a ticket to play at the 2020 Chan finals as one of the three teams from the Cecafa region.

will be seeking to return to the competition having graced the inaugural edition held in in 2009.